Ricardo Montaner’s son Mauricio ‘Mau’, as he is known in the art scene, tested positive for COVID-19.

Through his social networks, the member of the duo Mau and Ricky revealed that he contracted the disease and that he is in isolation.

“A couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID And although I feel very good, I have been locked up in my house resting and taking care of myself in quarantine. I have had very few symptoms thank God, but I wanted to tell you so that you know that I am fine, “wrote the singer on his Instagram account.

Given this news, the Venezuelan has received many messages of support from his relatives, including his father.

“I love you ‘mijo’ … I loved visiting you with mommy, even though we spoke from 10 meters away,” wrote the renowned balladeer.

Publication of ‘Mau’ Montaner Photo: Instagram capture

Ricardo Montaner and his family launch “Amen”

Last December 23, Ricardo Montaner and his wife, children and even his son-in-law, the singer Camilo, premiered their song “Amen”, in which they show the essence of their family.

The video was made under the direction of Marlene Montaner, it was made in one shot and presents a simple aesthetic. “(…) The fact that my mother also participates directing the video makes this project the essence of our family,” he said. Mau. “Our love and mutual admiration are reflected in this song,” he commented. Camilo.

