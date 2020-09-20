There is no negative reaction from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after the decision to dismiss the Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus. This was announced on September 20 by the head of the Russian Ministry of Sports Oleg Matytsin.

According to him, WADA demonstrates an attentive position on this issue. “There is an attentive, cautious position of WADA in relation to the decision taken by the ROC and RPC. As I already said, it is important for us that the work does not become less professional and relations with WADA are built in relation to both sides on the principles of compliance with norms, requirements, respect, ”he stressed.

According to the minister, the parties conduct a professional dialogue.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) are the founders of RUSADA. In August, the Supervisory Board of RUSADA expressed no confidence in the CEO of the organization Yuri Ganus and recommended the founders to consider his dismissal due to violations in the activities of the organization’s management revealed as a result of the audit.

Later, the meeting of founders agreed with the recommendations of the supervisory board of the organization, Ganus resigned from the post of CEO of RUSADA.

At the end of August, WADA announced its concern over the dismissal of Yuri Ganus from the post of CEO of RUSADA.

Mikhail Bukhanov, lawyer of the organization, became the acting director general of the agency.