The decision of World Athletics to restore the status of the All-Russian Federation of Athletics demonstrates the recognition of the systematic and effective work carried out by the Ministry of Sports in conjunction with the ARAF. This was announced on Thursday, March 23, by the Minister of Sports of Russia Oleg Matytsin.

“We will continue to form a culture of clean sports among athletes and the sports reserve, coaches, specialists,” he was quoted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Matytsin expressed confidence that the decision of the international federation will give a new impetus to the implementation of all the goals in the further development of athletics.

The decision of the World Athletics Council to reinstate the ARAF after a seven-year suspension was announced earlier in the day. The decision was made on the recommendation of a working group led by Rune Andersen. He noted that the federation has fulfilled all the conditions for admission.

However, Russian athletes are still unable to participate in international competitions, said the president of the international federation, Sebastian Coe. He noted that in the coming weeks, conditions will be determined under which the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes can be canceled.

On March 1, 2022, it became known that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to take part in World Athletics competitions, including under a neutral status. Athletes, support staff and officials from Russia and Belarus have been suspended amid the situation in the Donbass.

A number of international sports organizations imposed restrictions on Russia after the start of a special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022. Moscow and Minsk noted that such measures are the politicization of sports.