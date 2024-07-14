Matviyenko said Germany has no right to host US missiles

Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said that Germany, under a treaty after World War II, does not have the right to deploy American long-range missiles on its territory. Her interview on Sunday, July 14, in her Telegram-channel was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to the Chairperson of the Federation Council, post-war documents state that Germany has no right to deploy US long-range missiles on its territory. Matviyenko noted that US plans to deploy their missiles on German territory are unacceptable, and she expressed hope that this will not happen, since everyone understands that Moscow’s response in this case will be harsh.

Earlier it became known that the United States intends to begin deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026.