Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said that the very idea of ​​a war with the Ukrainian people is blasphemous for the leadership and citizens of Russia. Her words convey RIA Novostand.

According to the chairman of the Federation Council, no one in Russia wants war either with Ukraine or with anyone else.

“For the older generation that grew up in Soviet times, for me personally, the very idea of ​​a war with the Ukrainian people is simply blasphemous. For the leadership of the country, believe me, too, ”said Matvienko.

The politician expressed the opinion that the main problem in the relations between the countries is Ukraine’s lack of independence in foreign and domestic policy. “The Kiev authorities are under the control of Washington. And they are forced to pay for his patronage by confronting Russia, ”said the speaker of the Federation Council. According to Matvienko, even if Kiev wants to take the path of normalizing relations with Russia, the United States is unlikely to allow it.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden refused to send American troops to Ukraine in the event of hostilities there. At the same time, the United States will be committed to the principle of NATO’s collective defense, the American president assured. As a measure of support, he promised to supply equipment and weapons to Ukraine.