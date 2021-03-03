Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko was outraged by the level of prices for flowers before March 8. Writes about it RIA News…

“Prices for flowers bite. Men are unhappy, women are waiting for flowers, ”she said. In her opinion, the inflated prices are due to the unequal conditions of domestic flower producers in comparison with foreign competitors. She noted that for Russian flower growers the VAT was 10 percent, and then it was raised to 20 percent. At the same time, foreign competitors enjoy benefits.

Matvienko suggested that the Ministry of Finance take concrete measures to make competition in the flower market fair. In her opinion, it is necessary either to increase customs duties for imported goods, or reduce VAT for domestic producers. She demanded from the Ministry of Finance to submit a roadmap with the necessary measures by the end of March.

Earlier, flower sellers warned Russians that prices for goods would soar by a third before the holidays. In general, over the year, flower prices have doubled due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased transportation costs and a cold winter.