Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko was outraged by reports of allegedly receiving her a pension in the amount of 450 thousand rubles. Reported by RIA News Wednesday February 17th.

She called this information fake. “My declaration is open, I have almost 50 years of work experience, my pension is 25 thousand rubles,” stressed the speaker of the upper house of parliament.

She invited the senators to think about how to provide reliable information about the income of officials and parliamentarians so that such rumors do not arise.

On the eve of the Internet there were reports that the monthly pension received by Matvienko is 420,000 rubles.

Matvienko became the head of the Federation Council in 2011. From 2003 to 2011, she was the governor and chairman of the government of St. Petersburg.