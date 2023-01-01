Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting relations with Russia in many areas. This was announced on January 1 by the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

“The newly elected president confirmed his readiness and interest in how to restart Russian-Brazilian relations in terms of increasing the volume of trade and economic cooperation, in the scientific field, in the technical field, in the field of environmental protection and in a variety of others,” she told reporters.

Matvienko represented Russia at the inauguration ceremony of Lula da Silva, which takes place on January 1. On a working visit to Brasilia, the speaker of the Federation Council arrived on December 31. Also in the delegation are deputy chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and head of the apparatus of the upper house of parliament Gennady Golov.

Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential election on 31 October. According to the results of counting 99.01% of the votes, 50.84% ​​of citizens voted for him, which is more than 59.7 million people.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to Lulu da Silva, and the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with the South American country, including within the framework of cooperation in the UN, BRICS and G20.

Lula da Silva was at the head of the South American Republic from 2003 to 2010. In the summer of 2017, he was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison in a case of corruption and money laundering. He was released in November 2019. In the spring of 2021, the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil dropped all charges against him.