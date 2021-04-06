Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko spoke about the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly, which will be held on April 21. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, it will be a message from “new times”. Matvienko noted that it will form a new coordinate system. At the same time, she emphasized that the main current tasks will be updated and accents will be highlighted.

Matvienko also added that the President’s message is a major political event, especially given the current difficult situation in the world, which carries many challenges, including for Russia.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed the format of Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly: the event will be held entirely in person.

During his speech, the head of state will touch upon issues of the upcoming elections to the State Duma, as well as topics of socio-economic and technological development of the country. In February, commenting on the upcoming event, Peskov recalled that the President’s message to the Federal Assembly is a set of tasks for the development of the country.

Putin’s previous address took place in January 2020. Then one of the main statements in his speech was a proposal to amend the Constitution of Russia. Last November, the Kremlin announced it was postponing the message to 2021, noting that there is no legal obligation to deliver the message until the end of the calendar year.