Head of the Federation Council Matvienko: the full name of Rospotrebnadzor needs to be modernized

Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko proposed modernizing the name of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor). She came up with such an initiative at the government hour in the Federation Council. A fragment of a statement by the head of the upper house is quoted by the Zvezda TV channel in Telegram.

The current name of the service, according to Matvienko, is “kind of Soviet” and outdated.