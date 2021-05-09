Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko congratulated Russians on Victory Day, stressing the significance of this date for all mankind against the background of attempts to falsify history.

The politician noted that it is especially important to remember the price of the Great Victory today “against the backdrop of incessant attempts to rewrite and rewrite history, a difficult situation and turbulent events in the world,” reports “RIA News”…

According to Matvienko, the feat of the front-line soldiers serves as a moral guideline for citizens, a measure of actions and aspirations.

She added that Russia will always honor the fallen defenders of the Fatherland, surround veterans with attention and warmth, educate young people on the high ideals of humanism, patriotism and justice.

