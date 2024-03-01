Russia expects that the Moldovan authorities will show common sense and concern for their own national interests. Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko announced this on March 1.

“We hope that one day, if not these authorities, then maybe others, with elections ahead, common sense, a pragmatic attitude and concern for one’s own country, one’s own national interests: economic, defense will prevail. and others,” she said at a meeting with the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova, Evgenia Gutsul.

Matvienko noted that the current authorities of Moldova are the conductors of the Western course.

“We observe with great sadness everything that is happening in Moldova. This is such a clearly expressed Russophobic anti-Russian course of the current authorities, which, in my opinion, does not correspond to the national interests of Moldova,” she added.

Earlier, on February 28, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Moldova must realize that it will be difficult to return to previously reached agreements with Russia, which Chisinau is now systematically destroying. She emphasized that the Moldovan leadership is detached from reality and the fundamental interests of its citizens, breaking off relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

On February 26, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that the alliance would support Moldova if Transnistria joins Russia. According to him, if Russia seeks to annex the unrecognized republic and if this happens, NATO will condemn these steps and will continue to support Moldova. Joane emphasized the importance of the republic for the alliance.

Earlier, on February 15, in an interview with Izvestia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that with the escalation of the conflict in Transnistria, Russia has every opportunity to protect people living in this region. He stressed that any actions that constitute a threat to Russian military personnel and fellow citizens will be considered an attack on the country.