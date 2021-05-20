Russia opposes the politicization of the environmental topic, as well as the use of these problems as a tool for manipulation in financial, economic and other interests. This was stated by the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko in an interview “Parliamentary newspaper“.

She added that the solution of environmental problems from the position of Russia is carried out, among other things, within the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing the use by certain states, circles of environmental problems as a tool of manipulation in their political, financial, economic, and some other interests. This is what happens sometimes around large projects, such as Nord Stream 2. And the involvement of environmental organizations and movements in these games – directly or “in the dark” – is a very common practice. Russia has consistently opposed the selfish politicization of the environmental topic, ”Matvienko said.

Contemporary environmental activist movements are heterogeneous, she said. They include those who, in fact, are not a supporter of a “pure idea”, but solve their own problems that are not environmental. At the same time, Matvienko stressed that despite this phenomenon, environmental movements should not be removed from the active public field, since the overwhelming majority of participants in such organizations sincerely strive to preserve the environment.

The speaker of the Federation Council believes that government bodies and responsible political parties at the federal and regional levels should maintain a dialogue with environmental movements and actively cooperate with them.

Earlier in April, 40 countries took part in a climate summit, following which they pledged to take a number of measures aimed at supporting the environment.

In particular, Japan has announced its intention to reduce greenhouse emissions to 50% of the 2013 level by 2030, Canada has set a target to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2005, and the European Union plans to achieve “neutrality” by 2050, and by 2030 intends to reduce emissions by 55%.

Russia stressed the importance of re-capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and urged countries to work together on emissions of another powerful greenhouse gas, methane.

US President Joe Biden, who initiated the summit, said that the calls of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the topic of ecology inspired Washington, and the American side is determined to work with Moscow in this direction.