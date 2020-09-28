Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko assessed the terms of canceling roaming between Russia and Belarus.

In the interview “Russian newspaperMatvienko expressed the opinion that the issue of canceling roaming between the two countries will be resolved by the end of this year.

According to her, at present, relevant ministries are actively working on the implementation of the “road map” to abolish roaming on the territory of the Union State.

Earlier, Valentina Matvienko said that the discussion of the budget with the regions would take into account the remarks of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.