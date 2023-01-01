Russia is determined to deepen relations with Bolivia, Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on January 1. She pointed out that the countries have the same view on the development of a multipolar world.

On December 31, the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament arrived in Brazil, where on January 1 the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is taking place. Bolivian leader Luis Arce Katakora was also invited to the ceremony.

Matvienko proposed launching a mechanism for an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Bolivia.

Also at a meeting with the President of Bolivia, she recalled the invitation to visit Russia and expressed her hope that the visit would take place in 2023.

“I informed the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin about our meeting with you, he asked you to convey his best regards, conveyed his best wishes and said: please remind the President of Bolivia that he is indebted to Russia,” Matvienko said, speaking about the invitation of the politician in the Russian Federation.

Earlier in the day, the speaker of the Federation Council said that the President of Brazil confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting relations with Russia in many areas.