Several points in the center of Madrid undergo a reform. The Madrid City Council raises a remodeling of the Plaza de Matute and La Cruz Street, Calle de Espoz y Mina, Calle de Huertas and Calle de la Plaza del Ángel, adjacent to that square. The objective of the works is to “manage to suppress existing architectural barriers in curbs, steps or obstacles and achieve greater comfort and safety for pedestrians,” according to sources in the area of ​​works and equipment. It is expected that The jobs begin before the end of February and that they extend until the end of 2025.

In the square and the four streets The current pavement will be replaceddating from 2004 when former mayor Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón pedestrianized this tour. In the Plaza de Matute the cobblestone will be renewed and gardeners, furniture and greener will be introduced. Specifically, it is planned that, in total20 trees are raised in this square. On the other hand, Espoz and Mina Street will also see its design and disposition renewed to make it a “continuation of the remodeling project of the Puerta del Sol”, according to these sources. To do this, a paved central band with cobblestones and two bands to the sides with granite slabs will be installed.

For its part, the street of La Cruz It will become a unique platform route With differentiated pavements. In the road area, cobblestone will be placed and, on both sides, granite tiles will be installed with tiles in each margin. While, Huertas Street and Plaza del Ángel street will say goodbye to the pavement of Black Philita, a floor with small cobbles embedded between them dark, and, instead, they will be installed granite pieces with a more regular size and similar among them. In the street of the Plaza del Ángel, conservation and repair of the existing pavement will be carried out and several new alcorques will be executed.

Soil inscriptions are preserved

However, the action will retain the slabs of granite with Registration placed along the entire route not to interfere with the emblematic essence of the area. To do this, the engravings that are in poor condition will be restored and the granite pavement of the sidewalks that are deteriorated by the passage of time and pedestrians will also be conserved. In addition, specific repairs will also be carried out in the red granite stripes of the Alcorques, also characteristics of the trees of this area of ​​the center.

Tour of the center of Madrid that will be subjected to reform. Madrid City Council

The budget of the action in this square and the four streets amounts to a million euros and is part of the Squares Renewal Strategy of the capital that the City Council is carrying out. Since José Luis Martínez-Almeida became mayor of Madrid, 29 places have been remodeled and, this 2025, it is planned that another five will be reformed. Specifically, this area will submit to renewal the two of May, Pedro Zerolo, Tirso de Molina, Jacinto Benavente and the space located between Plaza de España and the Gardens of Sabatini.