Maturity, the wrath of former minister Bianchi: “Trace on me unheard of and offensive”

An “anomalous, provocative and totally out of place” choice. The former Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi did not mince words in commenting on the first test of the final exam. The trail that asks students to comment on an open letter from 2021, in which a group of academics appealed to Bianchi to return to a “serious exam”, ends up under accusation. “I found it unheard of and offensive towards myself and towards the kids and families. Of infinite filth and impropriety. A direct attack against me for no reason”, Bianchi’s harsh reaction in an interview with La Repubblica. “I don’t even see a political thought in it, but only the inability to grasp the meaning and value of what has happened in recent years”. And again: “The track is written in such a way as to pass me off as a joke, which I was not. I find it specious from a political point of view, because it wants to hit all those who have worked for the good of the school”.

According to Bianchi, it is “unheard of for young people to be asked to comment on a text that no one knows who wrote it, generically sent in December 2021 with a sentence that says ‘we read in the newspapers that you would be willing to…. ‘. Her sentence then denied by the facts given that the following year the writings were reintroduced. But are we going to stick to the facts? The high school exams without the written test are those at the time of the covid and then we were the ones to restore it “.

In the interview, the former minister says that he “absolutely” did not regret carrying out the final exams during the pandemic period. “I took office in February 2021, in the middle of the pandemic era. We had to be able to finish the year, find a way to get the kids back to school – which we then did – and guarantee all students an evaluation of the activities because I am deeply convinced that a correct articulation of judgments and values ​​is necessary . The alternative in 2021 would have been to eliminate exams, not to let the kids close a cycle, a cycle – let’s remember it – marked by an unprecedented emergency and still imprinted in theirs and in our lives. And instead we still opted for an exam, albeit without writings “.

Bianchi also recalls that his successor this year has decided not to submit the students of Emilia-Romagna who have recovered from the floods to the written test: “despite some criticisms, it would never occur to me to underline that he chose a burletta exam” Bianchi underlines.

This point is also mentioned by the current minister Giuseppe Valditara, who told Corriere della Sera that he had spoken to Bianchi and that he had clarified everything. “I respect Bianchi, it was his predecessors who removed his writings, due to the pandemic, and I acknowledge having reintroduced them. I had no offensive intent. Instead, I think that we need to get kids used to questioning themselves about the type of school they would like and the choices they make”, Valditara’s words.

