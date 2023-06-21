The big day has arrived: from 8.30 this morning the high school exams for 536,008 students will start. We start with the first test, Italian. 14,000 commissions involved, for a total of 27,895 classes. Among the traces chosen Quasimodo, Moravia, Piero Angelo, the idea of nation, the praise of waiting, a letter to the former minister Bianchi.
Among the traces also an open letter to the former minister Bianchi
For Skuola.net, one of the topical traces recalls an open letter sent in 2021 by the academic and cultural world to the former Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, which invites the reintroduction of written tests at the Maturità. Letter written during the pandemic period.
Among the traces «The idea of nation» in a text by Chabod
«The idea of a nation» with a text taken from Federico Chabod is one of the type B typologies «Analysis and production of an argumentative text» proposed to students, according to ANSA. From 8.30 on the Ministry of Education website, the ministerial key was available to decrypt the text of the first written test contained in the electronic envelope.
A trace on Piero Angela’s book-will
It is in the book “10 things I learned”, the last work-testament of Piero Angela published in 2022, one of the traces of the 2023 maturity. The AGI learns it.
Among the tracks “The praise of waiting” in an article by Belpoliti
Among the tracks offered to high school graduates is the song “In praise of waiting in the Wathapp era” taken from a text by Marco Belpoliti according to what ANSA learns.
A track on “The indifferent” by Moravia
The second leading author of the analysis of the text, according to the first rumors, would be Alberto Moravia, with an excerpt from the opera “Gli indifferenti”. Skuola.net writes it.
A trace on Quasimodo
According to the first rumors, the protagonist of the first test is Salvatore Quasimodo with the song “Alla nuova luna”, contained in the collection “In all poems”. A passage that invites reflection on scientific progress and the responsibility of scientists since the launch of Sputnik.
