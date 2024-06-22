Maturity, the speech to graduates that no one has the courage to give

“Italy believes in you”, this is how Meloni concluded her short message to the young people preparing for their final exams. Any other politician in his place would have said more or less the same things with the same rhetoric, we have proof of this in the past speeches of other prime ministers. However, if there was a shred of humility and sincerity, the message to young people would have to be very different, and it would sound more or less like this.

“Dear young people, this is an important day. Maturity is a fundamental stage in a life journey full of obstacles. Obstacles that we ourselves, all politicians, have contributed to raising. With each passing year we burden your shoulders with more and more debt to pay for our past whims and the crazy expenses we continue to make, which is why we force you to work until you are old.

But it’s not enough, we need more resources, and we have also been forced to reduce the amount of future pensions, forcing you to take an additional pension. Despite the nice words in our rallies, we have no intention of seriously investing in youth policies, education and research remain at the rear of public funding, we preferred to spend resources on the facades of our beautiful buildings in the historic centres. Dear young people, consider the whole world your homeland, don’t fall too much in love with Italy, we are already here to divide the loot, the blanket is short, for this reason we have also created persuasive promotional spots to encourage the purchase of our debt ( whose lavish interests are also at your expense). Don’t let yourselves be exploited by us, don’t go to the streets for already lost causes, don’t waste time voting, think about studying and making the world your home. There is no danger of immigrants, in fact they are the hope for one day, even if far away, your pension.

Dear graduates, we have stolen your future perhaps irreversibly, for you all that remains is to aim high even outside our boot, now a heavy shoe to which all that remains is the status quo. Good luck”.