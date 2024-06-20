Maturity, second test: Plato in Classics, Mathematics in Scientific

Starting today for more 526 thousand students the second written test of the state exams. The test concerns the disciplines characterizing the individual study courses and is therefore different for each address: Greek for classical high school; mathematics for scientific high school; human sciences for the high school of human sciences; foreign language for linguistic high school; theory, analysis and composition for high school music; Design disciplines referring to individual addresses for art high school.

As for the itechnical institutesthe test will focus on: business economics for the “Administration, finance and marketing” address (Business economics and geo-politics in the “International relations for marketing” branch) and tourism and business disciplines for the Tourism address; topography for the address “Buildings, environment and territory”; Systems and networks for both sections of the “Informatics and Telecommunications” curriculum; Multimedia design in the “Graphics and communication” area; Transformation of products for the “Productions and transformations” division of the agricultural institutes (Viticulture and vine protection for the “Viticulture and oenology” division).

According to the first rumors on online sites and social media, it is Plato the author chosen by the Ministry of Education and Merit for the version of Greek at Classical High School (thus confirming the “complete traces” of recent days), with a text taken from the work “Minos or the law”. The maximum score expected for the second paper is 20 points.

Two problems and 8 questions, with a series of tests on geometry, equations and functions, were posed to the graduates of the Scientific, according to what Ansa has learned. Both Mathematics problems proposed at the Scientific High School as the second test of the 2024 Maturity are two classic function studies. The first has a classical approach and has no reference to reality. The second, however, while maintaining a classic approach, contains two sentences that aim to help contextualize the problem, even though they do not go into practical development.





In high school Human Sciences the second test of maturity would be on active interaction in the educational environment, based on the school proposed by Maria Montessori and that of John Dewey, according to what Ansa has learned. It is therefore a test based on the work of the philosopher and pedagogist Dewey “Experience and education”, which also talks about the Montessori school.

For those who have the second written test at the Linguistic High School Spanish, the track is based on an article in the Spanish newspaper “El Diario” written by Javier Zurro, a journalist specializing in cinema. The theme is the two dramatic experiences of the Second World War and the Iberian civil war.

According to Orizzontescuola, for the Technical Institutes with an Administration focus, Finance and Marketing (Afm), the graduates were presented with a business case focusing on a typical Italian small and medium enterprise (SME) operating in the electronics, electromechanical and electromedical sector. For professional institutes with the old system, the second test concerned the maintenance of a small paint and color workshop.