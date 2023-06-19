Genoa – The countdown has begun for the nearly 6,000 children in the province of Genoa (5,892 in total according to the School Office, of which 2,990 girls and 2,902 boys, compared to a total of 10,846 in Liguria) who will meet on Wednesday at 8.30 in front of the first blank sheet to be filled, that of the written test in Italian. The rite of maturity returns in 2023 with all the trappings of the pre-Covid era, and also some new features.

The return of the two written tests

Above all, the “old” form of exams is recovered: with two written tests, the first in Italian and the second in subject matter (depending on the type of course), both dictated by the Ministry. Farewell then to the exclusively internal commissions: in addition to the commission presidents (all external, but this also happened during Covid), the “judges” of the boys will be equally divided between school teachers and teachers who come from outside. Among the exceptions this year is the derogation from the obligation to have completed the PCTO (former school-work alternation) in the last three years, a common sense choice by the Ministry in light of the difficulties of the pandemic period. The real novelty, which starts off a bit in the shadows, is the second test for professional institutes, which takes shape after the reform of recent years, and which provides for an exam conceived by the commission, based on the guidelines of the Ministry. Proof that on paper it could also be of a technical-practical nature and carried out over several days. «Most of the professionals will carry out a theoretical test, because there hasn’t been time to experiment and explore the subject – explains Maria Orestina Onofri, principal of Agrario Marsano – The reform is excellent, we hope to be able to exploit its potential in the coming years”.

Ballots: lights and shadows

From the ballots, these too were the first in times of “normality” compared to the difficulties of the previous two school years, according to the principals, an all in all satisfactory situation emerges from a didactic point of view: but less comforting in terms of balance and the motivations of the students. «I cannot say that the results have been disappointing – comments Marzio Angiolani, principal of the Montale institute which houses a high school, a technician and a professional – We have 70% of those admitted, there is a small share of those who are not scrutinized above all due to the many chronic absences. We recognize that there is a need for a broader approach to recovering dropouts and abandonment. The data in technical terms are in line with those before Covid, but we are working hard to offer a more listening approach».

Luca Barberis, Colombo head teacher agrees: «The numbers are small but there is a difficult situation especially in the younger boys. A certain incapacity in tackling study, homework, and a sense of inadequacy which makes the task difficult for teachers is noted among those arriving from middle school. Undoubtedly next year will be a testing ground for our school, and I think for all of them, to bring sociality back to the center of the school but also a challenge for us teachers to know how to manage and mediate this deep crisis of mistrust that we see in many kids . There are many initiatives and fortunately many funds: a further element for Colombo will also be the training of teachers in this work of social and psychological mediation which cannot be taken for granted».

The middle school exam

From the end of school (June 9) until the end of the month, however, the eighth grade exam is the protagonist, in which about 6,200 boys in the province will participate. This too, due to a now ancient determination, is a state exam and therefore cannot be detracted from a regulation and a very precise form, even if more elastic. The eighth grade exam has also returned to its origins, with a test in Italian, one in mathematics and one in a foreign language, plus an oral exam.

«The admissions were in line with the pre-pandemic period – says Marco Casubolo, principal of the Staglieno Comprehensive – We have specific situations related to complicated or passing families, but without drama. The impact of Covid? In middle school, the problem was mainly at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, then we were practically always open. There were gaps but in my opinion, for those who finish the cycle this year, they have been amply filled. We had to work a lot but honestly it seems to me that the situation of teaching preparation has substantially recovered ».