Maturity and oral exams, the use of AI and the ongoing cold wars: what will the last test be like? The comment





They will start next week the oral tests of the final exam. I think it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a mature man who, when starting to talk about high school exams, does not sing the famous song “Ai mia tempi…”. Well, not only the Matusa, but all the generations up to the one appearing for the exams this year, can say “In our times there was no devilry invented by the little more than twenty-year-old Luigi Pedace, useful for the preparation of the test oral Creation of the increasingly cited, even inappropriately, AI (Artificial intelligence).

Luigi Pedaceleft Rome and landed in Silicon Valley, invented a system which, among other applications, simulates in detail the oral question in a high school leaving exam. Using avatars (in computer science, graphic and virtual representation of a website visitor), i.e. by creating a figure “the professor” who has drawn instant information by visiting the network, he explains how to optimize exposure capabilities. We therefore obtain an interaction between the professor (who knows everything that can be learned from the internet) and the student. Very important interaction that recalls the usefulness of the boxers’ coach (in the overflowing English “sparring partner”). The psychological effect on the student is important: decrease in performance anxiety which can negatively affect exam performance, making even the most prepared student clumsy and blocked to the point of obtuseness. In these days Luigi Pedace is in Italy, welcomed triumphantly and dozens of high school graduates, under the guidance of a teacher, are preparing for the exam, they all say, using AI. Strictly speaking, the term Intelligence should not be used for a similar application but it is now useless to point out.

At most, even this year’s students they could take advantage of the young Italian’s achievement and exploit it in next week’s oral test. Risking a two, even if it currently seems that the votes can fluctuate from six/seven in the worst cases, to ten cum laude in the normal or good cases, I would have liked to ask this rhetorical question: In the period considered by Galasso, defined as the cold war years, were there hot wars? “Moments of tension alternated with moments of détente, but throughout the duration of the Cold War conflicts took place around the world in which the two superpowers were involved in a more or less direct manner.”

Things were then, no more, no less, than they continue to be today: there are hot wars in which people kill each other while in the rest of the world there is a cold war that can degenerate at any moment, in hot war. In order not to be surprised by the enemy, increasingly powerful weapons are being created and now we are certain of the accuracy of Einstein’s famous prediction “I don’t know with what weapons the Third World War will be fought, but I know that afterwards we will go back to throwing stones at each other” .

Where hot wars are not fought, the climate of the cold war is well described by Sartre in the headline of a newspaper that had no relevant news to report: “Worrying silence of the enemy”. Because there has always been an enemy. The problem to be faced then is how to eliminate the reasons for cold or hot wars. Marx would have eliminated wars, with an authoritarian government that would resolve disputes on the border areas between the various states; Saint Augustine spoke of the restlessness of the human soul (our heart is restless until it rests in You), a concept that is good for both believers and atheists.

I recommend watching the video masterpiece Nobody Speak (less than 4′) by DJ SHADOW, which shows the end of an international (peace?) meeting; a confrontation begins, a tense dialogue, but still an exposition of opposing positions. We move on to an increasingly violent confrontation (bottles on the head with glass fragments that splash filling the screen. An irrepressible athletic contender climbs onto a table, jumps onto another table, takes off like a plane, flies and glides over the tangled group of the crazy people fighting, a significant pig passes by.

Finally, a madman grabs the American flag pole and uses it like a bullfighter uses a sword: he skewers an enemy. Is it possible to avoid a similar peace conference, a precursor to the last war? Is Marx right? What about St. Augustine’s statement?

The answer could be given by the Florentine theater company of Danilo Gatt (I might get the surname wrong) which is planning the show La Trappola, which is in agreement with the statement of Saint Augustine. Each character represents a nation (Italo, Franco, Albio, Germano, etc.…). Every man-nation has, of course, the defects of men. So they always fight for every reason, especially for questions of space occupied and riches contained in them. It’s no coincidence that the grass is always greener on the other side… . Therefore, continuous wars for borders, as well as for questions of love, horns, supremacy in wild capitalism, etc…etc… .

There is, as in Greek tragedies, The Chorus (Christian sermon style) who preaches sermons for peace and despairs over the ongoing wars… . With progress… technology allows you to build a trap with the famous “death rays” in which each character is assigned a square space in which he can move. Space delimited by the laser rays of death that “vaporize” those who touch the border. The Choir finally sings “praise to the order achieved which will guarantee eternal peace”. An order that recalls, or rather imitates, the atomic ordering of matter.

And here is the answer to the solution of an authoritarian government that “would force men and nation-men to be good”. Once all the nation-characters are trapped, the Choir can finally stop with the useless sermons and continue singing the “joy of living in peace” forever. Surprisingly, a voice from the choir breaks away and begins to sing alone: ​​that immobility is not life, but exactly the opposite: it is the death of man! The Chorus, scandalized, wants to silence the dissonant voice… tries to silence it. To make a long story short, others in the choir follow “the cues” of the unique voice. The choir splits and, while the nation characters remain stuck in their space, they fight those of the choir imitating the Nobody Speak video. Those of the Choir, who symbolically represent the human soul, try to kill themselves, with the violence and hatred that they previously reproached against nation-men.”