Maturity, the student admitted by the TAR rejected with 5 failings

The TAR of Trento had conditionally admitted her to the high school exam despite five failings in as many subjects. As it reports the Ansa, yesterday the Trentino student of the Da Vinci high school who had turned to the administrative court was rejected during the oral test. After almost six hours of scrutiny – reports the newspaper “T” – the commission rejected the candidate.

For the rest of the class, the final exams were completed last week. Also attending the exam were a group of teachers who decided to attend the test “to make the teachers of the commission feel our support, there is a certain amount of pressure on them”, reports the local newspaper. The girl’s lawyers and her parents were also present in the corridors of the institution.

