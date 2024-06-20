Today second written test for 526,317 students512,530 internal and 13,787 external, which will be examined by 14,072 commissions, for a total of 28,038 classes.

As expected, there will be Greek in the Classics high school, mathematics for the Scientific high school, foreign language and culture 3 for the Linguistic high school, while the Human Sciences high school will have Human Sciences, with the Economic-social option which includes Law and Political Economy. And again for the Artistic one, it will deal with the characteristic design disciplines of the individual addresses, for the Musical high school, Theory, Analysis and Composition and for the Coreutic high school, Dance Techniques.

As regards the Technical Institutes: Business Economics for the Administration, Finance and Marketing address, and Business Economics and Geopolitics for the International Relations section for Marketing. For the Tourism major, the subjects will be Tourism and Business Disciplines, while for Construction, Environment and Territory – depending on the option – they will be Topography, Wood and Construction Technologies and Land Technologies and Management. The IT and Telecommunications addresses will both address Systems and Networks. For Graphics and Communication, the subject will be Multimedia Design. In professional institutes, however, the second test focuses on the final skills and the fundamental thematic cores of the course.



For the first test in high schools, after Caminito’s text, the children mostly chose Pirandello’s piece (19.6%). Among technicians, 35.9% opted for blogs and selfies, followed by the Cold War and nuclear risk with 21%. In the professional sector, 42.4% chose the Caminito track, followed by 17.4% who explored the topic regarding the importance of silence.