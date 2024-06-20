Today second written test for 526,317 students512,530 internal and 13,787 external, which will be examined by 14,072 commissions, for a total of 28,038 classes.
As expected, there will be Greek in the Classics high school, mathematics for the Scientific high school, foreign language and culture 3 for the Linguistic high school, while the Human Sciences high school will have Human Sciences, with the Economic-social option which includes Law and Political Economy. And again for the Artistic one, it will deal with the characteristic design disciplines of the individual addresses, for the Musical high school, Theory, Analysis and Composition and for the Coreutic high school, Dance Techniques.
As regards the Technical Institutes: Business Economics for the Administration, Finance and Marketing address, and Business Economics and Geopolitics for the International Relations section for Marketing. For the Tourism major, the subjects will be Tourism and Business Disciplines, while for Construction, Environment and Territory – depending on the option – they will be Topography, Wood and Construction Technologies and Land Technologies and Management. The IT and Telecommunications addresses will both address Systems and Networks. For Graphics and Communication, the subject will be Multimedia Design. In professional institutes, however, the second test focuses on the final skills and the fundamental thematic cores of the course.
For the first test in high schools, after Caminito’s text, the children mostly chose Pirandello’s piece (19.6%). Among technicians, 35.9% opted for blogs and selfies, followed by the Cold War and nuclear risk with 21%. In the professional sector, 42.4% chose the Caminito track, followed by 17.4% who explored the topic regarding the importance of silence.
High School of Human Sciences: Montessori and Dewey proposed
At the Human Sciences high school the second final exam would be on active interaction in the educational environment, based on the school proposed by Maria Montessori and that of John Dewey. It is therefore a test based on the work of the philosopher and pedagogist Dewey “Experience and education”, which also talks about the Montessori school. (HANDLE). YSM-VR
Scientific High School: 2 problems and 8 questions on geometry, equations and functions
Two problems and 8 questions, with a series of tests on geometry, equations and functions, were posed to the scientific graduates. Both Mathematics problems proposed at the Scientific High School as the second test of the 2024 Maturity are two classic function studies. The first has a classical approach and has no reference to reality. The second, however, while maintaining a classic approach, contains two sentences that aim to help contextualize the problem, even though they do not go into practical development.
Classical High School: Plato returns for Greco’s version, he hadn’t been released since 2010. He is the most proposed author in recent years
Plato is the author of the version submitted to the graduates for the second test, Greek, at the Classical High School. The text is taken from the work ‘Minos or the law’. Plato had not been published since 2010 and thus became the most proposed author in modern classical studies
What was released in 2023
Last year the study of functions for Mathematics was released, the version of Latin with a passage taken from the Epistles to Lucillus “Who is wise does not fear vulgo” by Seneca and a quote from Barack Obama in the Linguistics.
