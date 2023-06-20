Twenty-four hours fromgraduation exam for thousands of kids, “the first image that comes to mind is my visit to a Roman high school. The kids occupied the street to protest against the government line which imposed the Dad. They wanted to go to school and they wanted to be with their classmates and experience sociality. I fought for the school to reopen, as well as sports, gyms, theaters and concerts. But after? What do we really do for young people? What school do we give them? How do we welcome them? We realize their restlessness and their ‘onlife’ living only in front of episodes like those of Casal Palocco in Rome. We do not use their freshness and fertility but rather we also harshly criticize them with media campaigns that condemn their earnings through social networks”. So at Adnkronos Salute the general manager of the INMI Spallanzani of Rome Francesco Vaiaon the eve of the first test of the high school exam, which after three years of the pandemic is completely back to normal.

Go to remember the attitude, even contemptuous, that there was during the pandemic towards the world of children and their requests. “We are bad or absent teachers and we claim to have many little ‘pinocchios’ that we have made – observes – It seems to have gone back to when left-handed boys were forced to use the right, against nature. And how can we forget their guilt during Covid: they are spreaders, they don’t get vaccinated and they put the lives of their parents and grandparents at risk. They are ecovandals, they block the roads, deface the monuments forgetting or pretending to forget what they want to tell us – warns the director – ‘we want to live in a better world, without wars, with respect for the environment, nature and animals’ , to which not to give antibiotics that make Europe and Italy a geographical area in which too many people still die from antibiotic resistance”.

Vaia has been carrying on the battle for serious and structural interventions on schools and young people for three years, not only when an emergency breaks out. “The prime minister was the youth minister. Implement concrete policies in their favor. For work, for school – asks the director – For example, what do we do for mechanical ventilation? To pay teachers better? We give them, for example, free admission to theatre, cinema and concerts. Financing companies and artists. We invest in youth employment, curbing flight abroad”.

Finally, Vaia speaks to the heart of the boys who tomorrow will face the first real exam of their lives. “Young people have always been the protagonists of epochal changes. Keep these days in your memory and do not stop. Give us the lesson we deserve: we have not been able, as ‘boomers’ to give you a world of your own size, build it yourself, with the tools that are more congenial to you, with social media, with what you think is right and give us hope: to live in a more just world”.