TURIN. Maturity to the classics, mathematics to the scientific. After three school years in which the State Exam has seen significant changes due to the epidemiological emergency, the final exam of the second cycle of education this year returns to take place according to the structure defined by Legislative Decree 62/2017: a first written test in Italian, common to all courses of study, which will take place from 8.30 on Wednesday 21 June 2023; a second written test, concerning the disciplines characterizing the individual study programmes; the interview – which starts from the analysis of a text, a document, an experience, a project, a problem, and is prepared and assigned by the commission – and must ascertain the achievement of the student’s educational, cultural and professional profile. During the interview, the candidate also explains the experiences carried out in the context of transversal skills and orientation courses (PCTO) and the skills acquired in the field of civic education. Examination commissions are made up of an external president, three external members and three internal members of the school.

What does the decree provide?

The decree signed by the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara provides for high schools: Latin for the Classical; Mathematics for Scientific Studies, also for the Applied Sciences option and the Sports Section; Foreign language and culture 1 for Linguistics; Human Sciences for the Human Sciences Lyceum (Law and Political Economy at the Economic-Social option); Design disciplines characteristic of the single addresses for the art school; Theory, analysis and composition for the music high school; Dance techniques for the coreutic high school. For Technical Institutes: Business Economics for the “Administration, Finance and Marketing” specialization; Business economics and geo-politics in the articulation “International relations for marketing” and tourism and business disciplines for the Tourism curriculum; Design, construction and systems for the specialization “Construction, Environment and Territory”, for “Informatics and Telecommunications”, Informatics and Telecommunications for the respective specializations; Multimedia design in the address “Graphics and communication”; Vegetable productions for agricultural courses, Oenology for the articulation “Viticulture and enology”.

The institutes

For professional institutes previously in force (exclusively in adult education) Science and culture of food for the specialization “Services for Enogastronomy and Hotel Hospitality” division Enogastronomy, Law and Administrative Techniques of the accommodation facility in the Hospitality division tourist; Professional techniques of commercial services for the “Commercial services” curriculum; Production and organization techniques for the curriculum “Industrial and artisanal productions”, Industry branch. The search engine of the disciplines for the exam is: https://visualizzamaterieesame.static.istruzione.it/. A third written test is foreseen in some fields of study.