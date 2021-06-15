Genoa – In the year of the second maturity of the Covid era, Liguria turns out to be one of the most “severe” regions. With 5.2%, the percentage of not admitted to the exam between La Spezia and Ventimiglia is in fact the second highest in Italy behind Sardinia (8.5%).

These data confirm what has already been written by XIX century a few days ago: after the “all pass” of the 2020 test, this year there were very high rates of failures and non-admissions.

The 2021 maturity in Italy

Overall, 96.2% of female students were admitted to the maturity that kicks off Wednesday with over half a million candidates. this was announced by the Ministry of Education. The appointment is for Wednesday morning, at 8.30, with the oral exam. Also this year, like last year, the commissions are chaired by a President from outside the school and are made up of six internal commissioners.

In particular, the commissions will be 13,353, for a total of 26,555 classes involved. The Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, sent a video greeting the high school and high school students on his social channels: “Even in this difficult year we have reached the moment of the exam – he stressed – it is an important moment. , because it is a moment of transition. It is the moment in which you will take the exam, but you must also do an exam yourself, to understand what you have learned, what you have done, but also how you have transformed, how you have changed in these five years “.

The exam, he continued, “do it with all the attention that a moment of such great importance in life requires. But do it also with the joy of going to a new phase. your teachers and thinking it’s really starting a new page. Come on girls, come on guys! ”