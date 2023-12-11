Doctor Nailya Shigapova revealed to mature Russian women ways to dress stylishly and warmly in winter. The corresponding comment is published by the portal “Now attention!”.

“A woman will always remain a woman, despite her age, and, of course, even at 50 plus she wants to look stylish and attractive. But let's try to combine beauty, fashion and style with the most important thing – staying healthy this winter. There are several winter wardrobe essentials for women of great age,” she said.

First of all, the doctor urged to wear thermal underwear, which will retain body heat. In addition, the expert advised choosing wide-cut trousers made of wool, tweed or denim with a fleece lining. Shigapova also added sweaters and pullovers made from natural fabrics that help retain heat to the list of things suitable for the cold season.

Among other things, the specialist drew attention to light down jackets and coats made of natural wool, as well as fur coats made of faux fur. “Fleece-lined hats, wool stoles, scarves and shawls will add completeness, originality and, of course, warmth to the look,” she concluded.

