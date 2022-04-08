During an interview with Via delle Storie, Matty il Biondo spoke about the bullying he suffered and his future

Over the last few hours Matty Il Biondo he decided to open his heart to Street of Stories. On the occasion of ainterview released on the famous program broadcast on Rai1, the author of the catchphrase “Godo come un riccio” talked about his past and what he will want to become in the future. Let’s find out all its together statements.

Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Matty Il Biondo for being the author of torrmentone “I enjoy like a hedgehog”. With the latter phrasethe child has become famous on Youtube and on all social platforms.

A few years after its debut as youtuberthe boy stopped doing i video. On the occasion of an interview given to Street of Stories he himself stated that he had suffered bullying:

It was 2019, I was 10 years old. The videos served, as well as to amuse me, to try to be respected, because before I was seen as the person who could be beaten easily.

According to his taleit is thanks to Youtube that Matty Il Biondo managed to fight bullying. These are his words pronounced during the interview:

I was locked in the house doing nothing, I was wondering ‘what’s wrong with this body, am I too fat? So I decided to take this camera path. I used YouTube and videos to fight bullying.

Matty Il Biondo: “I want to become an actor when I grow up”

Later, the child talked about his own future. Matty when he grows up wants to doactordreams of theater and acting