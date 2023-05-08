United States.- A few weeks ago the Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after 6 years of relationship, and according to the media ‘Entertainment Tonight‘, the breakup was not ‘dramatic’ at all.

Recently, a rumor began to spread that the celebrity has started a new romance with one of the band membersThe 1975‘, It’s about Matty Healy, since they were caught attending each other’s concert.

So far, neither of the two singers has faced speculation of a romantic relationship, but according to close sources, the artists they had something beyond friendship almost a decade ago, although it was very brief.

The place ‘the sun‘ revealed that Matty Healy was seen at one of the concerts of Taylor Swift as part of her tour’The Eras Tour‘, this in the city of Nashville.

In fact, the well-known singer was photographed on numerous occasions while enjoying Taylor’s great performance at the Nissan Stadium, located in Tennessee.

But that’s not all, but some Internet users have pointed out that certain hints have been sent in their presentations, since in one of the concerts of ‘The 1975’ the vocalist took the opportunity to look at his face and say: “This is for you , you know who you are, I love you”, as they began to play ‘About You’.

This caused a stir in thousands of fans, since Taylor repeated the same words in one of his performances when he interpreted ‘Cardigan‘, which increased speculation of a romance.

Despite the fact that millions assure that the couple could be in a relationship, there are those who indicate that perhaps it is only about marketing because they could do a collaboration.

It should be noted that Matty left his tour only to be present at the concerts of the singer of ‘Blank Space’.