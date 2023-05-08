After a four-year relationship, Qmusic DJ Mattie Valk is single again. His relationship with Jamy is over, he said this morning on his morning show Mattie & Marieke .

The two broke up ‘some time ago’ in ‘friendship’, Valk said. The atmosphere in the studio was light-hearted: sidekick Joe joked that Valk now also has to give his boat a different name, because it is Jamie baptized. The couple did not live together. A few months ago, Valk said that he does not want to bother his girlfriend with an alarm clock that goes off at 4 am on weekdays.

In July 2019, the DJ first talked about his relationship with Jamy, who further “had no plans to be in the spotlight.” “We’ve known each other for a long time and we’ve been in love for quite a while, but we kept it to ourselves for a while. I am from the card of infatuation. I’ve never taken a pill, but I think it feels that way. She met my mother and was approved,” said Mattie in his own morning show. “Now that we are going on holiday together, I want to shout it from the rooftops. I am very very happy.” See also Live: Poder360 and Fibe discuss economic and social changes

The two met through mutual friends in Rotterdam.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: