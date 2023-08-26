5 years duoEven in their free summer month, Mattie Valk (38) and Marieke Elsinga (37) have almost daily contact. It’s time for an interview with the successful radio duo that has been on Qmusic for five years. “It’s easier for me to say to Mattie what I find annoying about him than to my boyfriend.”
Hanne van Houwelingen
Latest update:
07:25
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Mattie #Marieke #love #ambitions #left #studio #angry
Leave a Reply