Danish Trek-Segafredo rider Mattias Skjelmose is being one of the big revelations of the UAE Tour. In the absence of the last stage of this Saturday Skjelmose, 20 years old, is sixth overall at 2:47 of Tadej Pogacar after having passed the day of the fans and the mountain stages in Jebel Hafeet and Jebel Jais with flying colors.

The Trek-Segafredo team wanted to share lhe Skjelmose story on his website under the heading ‘Leaving football may have been the best decision Mattias Skjelmose ever made’. A statement that the broker himself justifies very strongly. “My path to cycling started when I felt like shit playing soccer. My parents told me that nothing would happen if I didn’t want to continue playing soccer, but that I should choose another sport.” Skjelmose is not the only cyclist in the peloton who has changed football for cycling as another rider who has successfully made this change has been the Belgian Remco Evenepoel.

Skjelmose’s career in cycling began at the age of 16 and by then he was already noted in junior calendar events, achieving good results in the Paris-Roubaix junior of 2018 (3rd), in the general of the Course de la Paix (2nd) and winning the chrono and the general of the Tour du Pays du Vaud.

With this background Skjelmose made the leap as a Trek-Segafredo stagiaire in August last year, although it was not until this year that he really began to know the ins and outs of the peloton. “In the Besseges star I felt I had a lot to learn so the first thing I would like to do is get as much experience and learning as I can. I would like to run a great lap in my second season. Racing at Besseges in early February is the earliest start I’ve ever made but, in the end, I think it was good for me to have those five days of racing on my legs. I feel like I can improve every day, “he says.

On the Trek-Segafredo Skjelmose he continues to learn alongside cyclists such as Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema and his compatriot Mads Pedersen. “They are great guys and great leaders. They know how to communicate what they need and that makes it easier to work for them. It’s very special to run with guys I have looked up to for years.” says the cyclist, who also highlights the advice given by Alex Kirsch, while also highlighting his taste for time trial. “I like to talk about wheels, improve aerodynamics, nutrition and improve training. I love the technical side of the sport. That is why I have so much interest in Formula 1 and those little details.”

Skjelmose also shows his character by continuing to train in Denmark while other riders seek warmer venues. “I have grown up here, my friends live here and I love the environment. I also like being close to my family. Training in subzero winter or in rain prepares you for a lot of things and I think it’s good. It makes you a little stronger. If time sucks, I think 90% of runners would stay home and 9% would take a short run. That is why it motivates me to be in that 1% that do the full training despite it. “ Quite a sample of character from another of the young pearls to follow in cycling.