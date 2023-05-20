Mattia Laviola’s family had reported his disappearance on the morning of 18 May. The 21-year-old was found dead

Tragic epilogue for the young student who disappeared two days ago in the municipality of Policoro, in the province of Matera. Matthias Laviola was found lifeless. He was only 21 years old.

The alarm was raised by his family on the morning of 18 May. The boy had not returned home and his loved ones were unable to contact him, so they turned to the authorities. Right away, they were start the searches.

Officers tracked his car to aWWF Oasis. The car was open and with the keys still inserted in the ignition, but there were no traces of Mattia Laviola. The firefighters activated a base camp and searched the entire area for hours, even with the help of drones with cameras and molecular dogs. A few hours ago, the very sad news.

Yesterday, May 19, Mattia Laviola was found lifeless. However, the dynamics of the death is not yet clear. It could also be an extreme gesture.

There is still little news disseminated, it is not clear whether or not theautopsy. The examination could shed light on what really happened.

A community shocked by the disappearance of Mattia Laviola

The community is shocked, no one expected such an epilogue. The car found in the parking lot of the WWF Wildlife Oasis and the lifeless body of a 21-year-old.

Vito BardiPresident for the Basilicata Region, wanted to show closeness to the family through a post on social media:

The closeness of all Lucanians to Mattia’s family and to the community of Policoro for this tragedy that has struck our consciences. A pain that leaves you speechless.

Only a few hours earlier, he had published a hopeful post for the boy’s discovery. Everyone was apprehensive about Mattia Laviola: