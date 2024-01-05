Three doctors under investigation for the sudden death of little Mattia

The small Matthias he lost his life last week while he was hospitalized at the Santi Giovanni e Paolo civil hospital in Venice. He was only 8 years old.

Three doctors from the hospital's pediatric department ended up in register of suspects. The parents reported what happened on the night between 28 and 29 December. They had taken little Mattia to the first aid point on the Lido of Venice, then the minor was transferred by water ambulance to the Civil Hospital.

Unfortunately it started to get worse, untilcardiovascular arrest. Since the intensive care unit in Padua was full, Mattia was transferred, but after an hour his heart stopped beating forever.

The autopsy examination has been arranged on Mattia's little body

It will now be essential to wait autopsy results, scheduled for January 6. It will be carried out at the Angelo hospital in Mestre. There is a possibility, given the holiday, that it could be postponed until Monday.

The results of the autopsy examination will be fundamental in establishing theexact cause of the death of little Mattia and thus establish whether or not there was medical negligence. The family's lawyer explained that the child's parents only want to know the truth, they want to understand what happened to Mattia and above all whether there are any responsibilities and whether the loss of him could have been in any way avoided.

The parents only want to know the truth, what happened and to ascertain whether there is any responsibility.

The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation file and registered three mbuildings of Ulss 3 Serenissima in the register of suspects.

Mattia was fine. He didn't have any health problems.

He arrived at the hospital with an initially unworrying clinical picture and had felt unwell at home. But then he is worsened uncontrollably.

The whole community is shocked, the child's family is very well known. Dad is a well-known and esteemed entrepreneurbenefactor and always available.