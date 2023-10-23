He lost control of the car and crashed into a tree: for Mattia Tancini there was nothing that could be done

Is called Mattia Tancini the 19-year-old boy who lost his life in a tragic crash near Urbania at dawn yesterday, Sunday 22 October. The car he was traveling in went off the road and ended up hitting a tree. Any attempt at resuscitation was useless for the young man.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with several accidents leading to the deaths of some people.

A particularly tragic one occurred in Marchenear Urbaniain the province of Pesaro Urbino.

It was around 3:30 in the night between last Saturday and Sunday and Mattia Tancini, a young man from only 19 years old local, was aboard his Fiat Doblò and was returning home.

He was traveling along Highway 745 Metaurense to return to Sant’Angelo in Vado, when suddenly something happened that made the boy lose control of driving.

The Fiat Doblò is out off roadcrashing very violently into a tree.

Responding to the scene were i rescuers doctors from 118 and the Fire Brigade, whose intervention was necessary to extract the boy’s body from the vehicle which was now reduced to a pile of sheet metal.

Condolences for Mattia Tancini

There wasn’t nothing to do to save Mattia’s life. She had probably already lost it instantly.

The road section remained closed to traffic for approximately three hours, to allow authorized personnel to remove the carcass of thecar now destroyed and make everything safe.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident causes are still to be clarified. Most likely it is a case of falling asleep.

There are dozens of them condolence messages arrived in these hours to Mattia’s family.

Marco Ciccolini, mayor of Urbania, interviewed, said: “It is a huge wound for Urbania and for the whole community. I know the family, all good and respectable people, to whom we are holding each other with deep affection in these hours.”.

The words of one are also poignant former football coach of the 19 year old: