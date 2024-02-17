Mattia Furlani improves the Italian indoor long jump record. In the Ancona Championships, on the fourth attempt the 19-year-old jumped 8.34 and after 17 years he erased Andrew Howe's record, achieved on the occasion of the gold medal at the European Indoor Championships in Birmingham in 2007.

No under-20 athlete has ever achieved such an indoor measurement, just one centimeter away from Russian Sergey Morgunov's U20 outdoor world record (8.35). For the 19-year-old from the Fiamme Oro it is currently the best world performance of 2024, at the same level as the 8.34 of the Jamaican Wayne Pinnock, just two weeks before the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Furlani's exploit comes with an impressive sequence: 8.31, 8.24, 8.03, 8.34, before a waiver and the final null. “Impressive, a day to remember – says Furlani – I just want to thank everyone who supported me on this journey. We are at the beginning of the year and we have to stay focused without risking what happened on the last jump today”. My thoughts turn to the World Cup in Glasgow: “Yes, you can have fun with these measures. You have to bring them to the right place at the right time, working on this path”.