The funeral of little Mattia Gabriele Micarone was celebrated today: the letter published on social media by his mother is heartbreaking

At 4pm today, in the presence of many people, all with eyes full of tears and hearts shattered, the little boy's funeral was celebrated Mattia Gabriele Micarone. The letter written on social media by her mother Roberta is heartbreaking: “The mother feels completely empty. Give me the strength to carry on.”

Seeing a child die it is something that nature would not foresee. Yet sometimes some people find themselves facing a ache that the human heart is not designed to bear.

This is what unfortunately happened to Roberta and Simonea couple from Pescara, who during the Christmas holidays had to say goodbye forever to their little 4-year-old child.

To greet him, his mother posted a letter on social media that is heartbreaking. Here it is below:

Mattia was one of those people that life sends you to give you a gift. Those who turn every stone they encounter on their path into gold. He made us better people, he made us more sensitive, attentive people and we must treasure everything that thanks to him we have managed to cultivate. Mattia was the sun of our journey and he will continue to be for the rest of our days. You have left us an unfillable void, nothing will be the same again. Mom feels completely drained. Give me the strength to carry on. Thanks for every single thought, but I don't have the energy to respond to you. You will be with us forever. Your four years forever.

The story of little Mattia Gabriele Micarone

The life of little Mattia Gabriele began about 4 years ago and unfortunately was already going uphill. It is indeed born with a small heart problema congenital heart disease, which forced him to live practically his entire life within the walls of the Pescara hospital.

Overtime doctors of the hospital they have it cared for, pampered and cared for with all their professionalism, sweetness and humanity, practically becoming his friends, his family.

His story has everyone was moved in Pescara and beyond. For this reason, upon hearing the news of his tragic and premature death, many people embraced his mother, father and son in a warm embrace. little brother of little Mattia, torn apart by an inconsolable pain.