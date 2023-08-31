Mattia Finocchio didn’t make it, he died forever after 5 days of agony. He was the victim of an accident at work

Matthias Fennel, 34, lost his life after days of agony. He was the victim of an accident at work, a cruel and unexpected fate that broke his wings forever.

His agony began last August 25, while Mattia Finocchio was working in the company Carpenteria Metallica Pugliese, in Castel di Septe, Mozzagrogna. He was with him a colleague of his, they had just finished their speech. While the 34-year-old was retrieving a screwdriver, it is blown air hose of a compressor. The latter broke a metal bar which, falling, hit Mattia on the head.

The alarm was immediately raised to the rescuers, who took the man to hospital in Lanciano. Given his serious condition, the doctors then ordered the transfer to the Pescara hospital. The worker underwent surgery and was put into a coma. Unfortunately, since then he has never woken up and after five days of agony, he was declared il brain death.

The police also intervened on the matter, who are investigating to try to reconstruct the accident at work and establish any responsibilities for the death of Mattia Finocchio.

Farewell messages for Mattia Finocchio

Numerous i messages from friends and acquaintances, which have been published on the web in these hours, to say goodbye to the 34-year-old for the last time. Heartbreaking words of incredulous people, who keep wondering why such a young life was suddenly broken. Mattia had a whole life ahead of him and many dreams to achieve.

I will always remember you for the parties spent together, for the evenings with the carnival group and for the last evenings spent singing together… you will all be missed dearly.

Hello Mattia, I greet you like this, that you can take a journey of tranquility and serenity by extending an outstretched hand to us. Honor to you my dearest friend. Forever in our hearts a big hug to the Finocchio family.

The family has given consent for the organ donationMattia will save other lives and continue to live in them.