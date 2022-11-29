After several weeks of rumors and denials, a buzz that in most cases announces the events, Ferrari made official on Tuesday morning the resignation of Mattia Binotto, the director of its Formula 1 structure, who will leave at the end of the year. the company where he has worked for the last three decades. The scuderia has not yet revealed who will be the replacement for the Italian engineer, who has said goodbye to the typhosi through a note. “With all my regret, I have decided to terminate my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, of which I have been a part for 28 years; with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have done my best to achieve the objectives set.

“I am leaving a united and growing team”, says Binotto, who, throughout his entire career in Maranello, grew through different departments until he became the director of the red cars in his main showcase. The executive was promoted to main team, the most important position within a team, in 2019 and from the position of technical director, after the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene. It so happens that Arrivabene is one of the members of the Juventus leadership who resigned en bloc on Monday night.

Despite the fact that the reasons for Binotto’s departure are not detailed in the statement, everything seems to indicate that the root of everything stems from the loss of confidence of John Elkan, the president of the manufacturer of the rampant horse. That was the thesis held by the Gazzetta dello Sport two weeks ago, when he announced the news that is now confirmed. On that occasion, the Italian media pointed to the figure of Frédéric Vasseur, director of Alfa Romeo, as the one chosen for the vacancy that Binotto will leave, even though Ferrari was quick to classify that information as “rumors without any foundation”.

“I leave behind a strong and prepared team, of which I am convinced that they will achieve the greatest challenges and to whom I wish the best for the future. It seems to me that it is the right time to make such a tough decision ”, adds the person in charge of repositioning the red cars on the table.

Under Binotto, Ferrari was Ferrari again. For the good, and also for the bad. His technical court was surely key for this season’s car to start as the most competitive of all. With him, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz achieved four victories and 12 pole position, reaching the runner-up position in the last stop of the calendar, in the particular duel he had with Checo Pérez. The pole-victory conversion ratio (12-4) represents 33.3%, the sixth worst statistic in the history of the contest – taking as a reference those who achieved a minimum of five pole positions. The F1-75’s punch went hand in hand, however, with endless strategic errors that made it impossible to keep up with the roller that Red Bull and Max Verstappen passed by, turned into an infallible steamroller.

