Marlies van Leeuwen, Hanneke van Houwelingen



14-06-23, 14:26

Verbraak, known for the interview series Looking into the soul, has been in contact with Van Nieuwkerk in recent months to see if he wants to tell his story. The presenter was accused of transgressive behavior in November last year, left his broadcaster BNNVara and has been living in the shadows ever since. If he talks to Verbraak, it will be his first interview since the accusations.

,,I visited Van Nieuwkerk, especially to see how he is doing, as colleagues among themselves. Then we also discussed the possibility of an interview,” says Verbraak against the website about the journalism world. Verbreak emphasizes that there is no final commitment yet: they will only talk further once the long-awaited investigation into transgressive behavior has been presented to public broadcasters. “You also have to keep a little distance. If it continues, it’s time to immerse myself in the file,” said the master interviewer. He is winner of both De Luis (journalistic prize for best interview), the Silver Nipkow Disc (for Looking into the soul) and two Sonja Barend Awards. See also Cabinet now also recognizes 'institutional racism' at the tax authorities. What are the consequences?

Culture of fear

Van Nieuwkerk came under fire after a publication in de Volkskrant. The newspaper, which spoke to more than seventy former employees, described a culture of fear The world goes on. According to those involved, Van Nieuwkerk had extreme outbursts of anger, in which employees were ‘shouted at, humiliated and intimidated’ in front of others at a distance of centimeters. It caused stress, a feeling of insecurity and in dozens of people even burnouts and other serious psychological complaints, according to the newspaper.

In the past six months, Van Nieuwkerk did talk to various victims. For example, he twice took a walk in the woods with former make-up artist Jelleke van Rijsoort, one of the DWDDemployees who was suddenly fired in 2011. The conversations gave “her recognition,” she said recently. She declined to provide any further explanation.

In the meantime, there are more and more voices that it is time for Van Nieuwkerk to return to television. For example, Omroep Max boss Jan Slagter no longer sees any obstacles. See also Another Bayern transfer ?: "We would have ideas..."

