Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Leo Blokhuis will present ‘The Night of Pop Music’ on Saturday 12 November. This has been announced by broadcaster NTR.
It is the seventeenth time that the program is broadcast. Blokhuis and van Nieuwkerk dive into pop history during the NPO 3 program. This edition focuses on Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Kate Bush.
Viewers have the opportunity to participate during the program by requesting specific material, commenting online or uploading photos.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast with Johnny de Mol this week, Khalid Kasem’s interview with Derk Bolt, the André Hazes documentary and Kamp van Koningsbrugge with famous citizens. Listen below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Matthijs #van #Nieuwkerk #presents #Night #Pop #Music
Leave a Reply