Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Leo Blokhuis will present ‘The Night of Pop Music’ on Saturday 12 November. This has been announced by broadcaster NTR.

It is the seventeenth time that the program is broadcast. Blokhuis and van Nieuwkerk dive into pop history during the NPO 3 program. This edition focuses on Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Kate Bush.

Viewers have the opportunity to participate during the program by requesting specific material, commenting online or uploading photos.

