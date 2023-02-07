AD Media PodcastWith the start of the knowledge quiz The Connection last weekend, with Patrick Lodiers as presenter, the question arises all the more whether Matthijs van Nieuwkerk can easily be replaced. After the Top 2000 a gogo, with replacement Herman van der Zandt, this is already the second program that continues without any problems. And what should happen to Matthijs Goes Door? Angela de Jong: ‘Matthijs van Nieuwkerk has dug his own grave anyway with his hasty dismissal.’
The look back debacle of the final of Seeking is discussed. Even if there is a critical look at all at this little sparkling hunt for musical talent on the NPO. There is still a discussion about it The smartest person. The SBS 6 show The Battle of The Bands gets a thumbs up again. The true crime series The Pompmurder is in Angela’s Shop Window. Plus, media reporter Mark den Blanken watches a series on the plane and then has a special encounter. Plenty of adventure in the podcast!
So listen. To the weekly AD Media Podcast, in which TV columnist Angela de Jong and reporters Dennis Jansen and Mark den Blanken discuss all main, peripheral and side issues in the field of media. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos. Do you prefer to use your favorite podcast apps via Spotify or Apple? Which can! Find all our podcasts on ad.nl/podcasts.
