The look back debacle of the final of Seeking is discussed. Even if there is a critical look at all at this little sparkling hunt for musical talent on the NPO. There is still a discussion about it The smartest person. The SBS 6 show The Battle of The Bands gets a thumbs up again. The true crime series The Pompmurder is in Angela’s Shop Window. Plus, media reporter Mark den Blanken watches a series on the plane and then has a special encounter. Plenty of adventure in the podcast!