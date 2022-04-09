De Ligt made the equalizer in the Sardinian capital just before half time by counter-heading the ball against the ropes. Dusan Vlahovic signed for the winning goal in the second half. João Pedro had opened the scoring for Cagliari in the tenth minute.
Juventus remains the number 4 in Serie A. The gap with AC Milan is 5 points. The leader has also played one game less.
Internazionale managed to bring the home game against Hellas Verona to a good end earlier in the day. The reigning champions won 2-0. Nicolò Barella and Edin Dzeko scored the goals for the home side. Inter climbed to second place in the ranking, trailing leader AC Milan by 1 point. Napoli are equal in points with Internazionale.
Stefan de Vrij appeared at the kick-off for Internazionale after a month. The defender seemed to have recovered from a muscle injury, but had to be replaced again at half time. Denzel Dumfries did play the entire game for the home team. He was shown a yellow card in the final phase.
Watch the Inter – Hellas Verona summary below:
