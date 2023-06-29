with pictureOrange defender and Bayern Munich player Matthijs de Ligt (23) is going to marry his girlfriend Annekee Molenaar (23). The footballer has proposed to the former model.

“She said yes!” De Ligt exults on Instagram with a photo in which he holds his future wife. De Ligt proposed during the summer break. It is not known where the football player got on his knees. Beneath the photo it immediately rains congratulations from well-known friends and colleagues such as Anna Nooshin and Jessie Jazz Vuijk.

Annekee Molenaar is the daughter of former footballer Keje Molenaar. She and De Ligt met each other more than four years ago. “My best friend posted a photo of us together on her Instagram and you saw it,” Molenaar recalled in a double interview with her friend in Vogue. De Ligt: ,,Oh yes, and then we went to dinner in Amsterdam.”

It became pizza at restaurant Sotto, but only after they had flirted extensively via Instagram and WhatsApp. ,,I immediately thought you were very beautiful and interesting", De Ligt said. "After that first date, I was really over the moon. (…) Besides being beautiful, I also found her intelligent and sweet. I was impressed." Molenaar felt less butterflies. "I wasn't immediately sure. That first date was fun, but I wasn't sure if there was more to it than friendship. We got along really well, but that was about it."



“When finally kiss?”

Molenaar was also a bit too cautious. ,,I thought: is he finally going to kiss me, or not!? He didn’t kiss me until the third date. In my bedroom in Broek in Waterland, with my parents downstairs in the living room. I needed to feel a certain tickle in my stomach. To know: sparks are involved here.” She now calls the love ‘rock solid and forever’.

They had only been together for seven months when they moved to Turin, where Matthijs went to play for Juventus at the time. It made them grow up fast. ,,We feel more mature than many of our peers", said Molenaar. "I notice that sometimes other people are also mistaken. Then they ask: are you getting married yet, when will you have children? Hello, I think, we are really still very young, you know!"



Princess and Ice Rabbit

Yoga and Pilates enthusiast Annekee is now a law student (she wrote a thesis on transfers in the football world), but has been modeling since she was sixteen. She stopped doing that last year. Molenaar has been in the list of men’s magazines for years FHM with the 500 ‘most beautiful women’ in the Netherlands. Molenaar noticed that there was an image of her in which she does not recognize herself, of ‘princess and ice rabbit’.

“I really enjoyed it, but I hated that everything revolved around my appearance,” she said of her modeling career. “It is made quite difficult for young girls in that world to learn to love themselves, just as they are, with imperfections and all.”

She continued: ,,Even now I don't like it when young girls dm me: 'you are perfect'. I don't want to give girls the feeling that they have to live up to a certain ideal. No, I'm not perfect and neither is the life I lead. And you don't have to."



