Matthijs Büchli finished fourth in the elimination race at the track cycling world championships in Glasgow. The Dutchman, a former sprinter, crashed twice in the race. The win was for Briton Ethan Vernon, who beat Canadian Dylan Bibic in the sprint of the two remaining riders.

In the elimination race, 24 riders race in which the last rider has to leave the track every two laps. Büchli already crashed in the first round. That happened to him again with eight riders in the track. After a fall, a rider may return to the race.

Büchli suffered a dislocated collarbone from his second fall. “I didn’t even know that was possible. It has to heal by itself”, said the North Hollander, who had finished the race on adrenaline. “I don’t think it was even to my disadvantage. I’m riding against men with overcapacity here. I could recover for a while. Without that fall I would have finished sixth or seventh.”

© ANP



Büchli (30) rode his first endurance event ever at a World Cup. He was previously a sprinter with, among other things, Olympic silver in 2016 in the keirin section. He was also part of the team sprint at the Tokyo Games, where he acted as a stand-in for Jeffrey Hoogland for one race.

Supporting role for Van der Duin and Raaijmakers on a madison

Maike van der Duin and Marit Raaijmakers were unable to play a role in the battle for the medals in the madison. In the final phase, Raaijmakers even had to continue alone after Van der Duijn had fallen hard. She left the track on foot.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

With one sprint to go, the Netherlands already had no chance of winning with only 2 points. The gold was for Great Britain. Neah Evans and Elinor Barker collected 28 points. With that they kept Australia (25) and France (22) behind.

In the madison, a race over 120 laps, sprints are held every ten laps for points. The last sprint is worth double points. See also Omikron in Germany: The federal and state governments will discuss the corona situation on Tuesday

The evening ended with an orange party: Harry Lavreysen took his fifth world title at the World Sprint Championships in Glasgow.



view important updates 21:48

Lavreysen again world champion! It really comes as no surprise, but the Dutchman is also too strong for Nicholas Paul in the second heat. Lavreysen takes his fifth world title in a row in Glasgow! 21:38

Nasty crash for Van der Duin in madison The madison ended in a nasty way for the Dutch women with a nasty crash for Maike van der Duin. The Dutch crashed high on the track and was then hit on the head by one of the other riders while sliding on the track. Logically Van der Duin could not continue, so Marit Raaijmakers had to continue the last rounds alone. The Netherlands finished in tenth place with two points. The win went to Great Britain. 20:14

First heat to Lavreysen The first step towards Harrie Lavreysen’s fifth world title in a row has been taken! He easily takes the win in the first heat of the final. 7:55 pm

Büchli fourth in chaotic elimination race A great fourth place for Matthijs Büchli in the elimination race at his debut at the World Cup. The 30-year-old was able to keep up with the pace for a long time, but just missed a podium spot. The win went to Briton Ethan Vernon who beat Canadian Dylan Bibic in the sprint of the two remaining riders. The bronze was for the Italian defending champion Elia Viviani. At the start of the race, the Dutchman crashed hard, after which the race was neutralized. Shortly after the restart, the Dutchman crashed again. The battered Büchli eventually finished fourth. Büchli rode his first endurance event ever at a World Cup. He was previously a sprinter with, among other things, Olympic silver in 2016 in the keirin section. He was also part of the team sprint at the Tokyo Games, where he acted as a stand-in for Jeffrey Hoogland for one race. 19:27

Lavreysen on the hunt for his fifth sprint world title In about half an hour Harrie Lavreysen will take part in the final of the World Sprint Championships. The Dutch sprinter stands for the sixth time in his career in the finals. Lavreysen lost one final battle in 2017, but became world champion in the past four years. In between, he also won the Olympic title in the sprint in Tokyo. See also Infotainment in the Renault Arkana: finishing touches for the flat SUV His opponent in the final is Nicholas Paul. The sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago defeated the Pole Mateusz Rudyk in the other semifinal. The first heat of the final is on Monday 7:55 p.m (Dutch time). The 25-year-old Paul has never been in a World Cup final before. He is the holder of the world record in the 200 meters with a so-called flying start, the qualifying moment for the sprint tournament. Paul drove a time of 9,100 seconds at altitude in Bolivia in 2019. In Glasgow he eliminated Jeffrey Hoogland in the eighth finals on Saturday. Lavreysen suffered a rare defeat against Paul in July 2022. In a Nations Cup match in Cali, Colombia, Paul won in two heats. 14:29

Four-time world champion Lavreysen again sprints to the World Cup final Harrie Lavreysen is in the sprint final for the sixth time at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The 26-year-old from Brabant defeated Scot Jack Carlin in two heats in the semifinals. Lavreysen lost one final in 2017, but became world champion in the past four years. In between, he also won the Olympic title in the sprint in Tokyo. His opponent in the final is Nicholas Paul. The sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago beat Pole Mateusz Rudyk in the other semi-final, also in two heats. 14:19

Van de Wouw further, Van der Peet out on sprint at World Championship track Hetty van de Wouw has reached the eighth finals of the sprint tournament at the World Championship track cycling in Glasgow. Van de Wouw defeated Japan’s Fuko Umekawa in the first round. Steffie van der Peet did not make it against the Colombian Martha Bayona Pineda. Van de Wouw just missed the medals in the keirin section on Sunday. In the qualifications of the sprint tournament, she was twelfth fastest. Last year Van de Wouw was the third fastest woman in qualifying and she was allowed to skip the first round. The sprint tournament continues on Tuesday. Van de Wouw will then compete against two-time sprint world champion Emma Hinze from Germany. See also Three faces 13:44

Lavreysen’s turn Now it’s Harrie Lavreysen’s turn. He hopes to qualify for the final of the mannen elite sprint, which takes place tonight at 7:55 p.m. 13:36

Van de Wouw and Van der Peet sprint to the first round Hetty van de Wouw and Steffie van der Peet have qualified for the first round of the sprint tournament at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Van de Wouw came in the qualifications over 200 meters to the twelfth time: 10.695. Van der Peet crossed the finish line after 10.883 seconds: the nineteenth fastest time. The sprint tournament now continues with the first round. The four fastest women in the qualifications will only enter the eighth finals again on Tuesday. The fastest was the British Emma Finucane: 10.234. Last year, Van de Wouw was allowed to skip the first round at the World Cup, after she had achieved the third fastest time in qualifying in 10.416. 12:43

Steffie van der Peet and Hetty van de Wouw in action Steffie van der Peet and Hetty van de Wouw kick off for the Netherlands today. At 12.30 pm the qualification of the women’s sprint started, in which they also participate. They hope to qualify for the sixteenth final, which will take place at 1.38 pm. 12:41

Welcome Good afternoon and welcome to the live blog of the sixth day of the World Championships track cycling in Glasgow. In this blog you will stay fully informed of the most important Dutch achievements and the most remarkable other events.

View all our cycling videos here

Listen to all our cycling podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.