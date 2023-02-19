Father Hans would go for a weekend walk with his eldest sons Steven and Reinier, while mother Martine was looking forward to a few days together with the benjamin of the company: Matthijs. However, things turned out differently, because on Friday the youngest was diagnosed with brain cancer. In his head was a tumor that was between a ping pong ball and a tennis ball in size. Matthijs had to go under the knife urgently.

