Leipzig (dpa)

Former German football star Lothar Matthäus expressed his belief that the Bayern Munich team is under pressure before its upcoming match today against Leipzig, which it needs to win in order to continue the journey of successfully defending the German Bundesliga title.

Matthews (62 years old) believes that Bayern is now on the right path, and said: “Bayern has found its rhythm and level of good performance in the past few matches. I still see that it is not the Bayern that Thomas Tuchel, the team’s coach, imagines.”

Bayern conceded many goals during their 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League and a 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Bayern started the current season with a 0-3 loss to Leipzig in the German Super Cup match.