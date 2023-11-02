Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54 – now the woman who was last seen with him in public is speaking out. © imago / instagram / Athenna Crosby

After Matthew Perry’s death, there was a lot of speculation about his last public photo. Now the unknown woman in the picture spoke up.

Los Angeles – The sadness is great. “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. The actor, best known for his role as “Chandler Bing,” was found lifeless in the bathtub of his Los Angeles home, according to reports Los Angeles Times initially reported. fans and Friends of Perry were stunned to death. Now a woman spoke out who was presumably the last person to be seen with him in public – even though she didn’t actually want to talk about it.

Last photo of Matthew Perry in public – fans speculate about relationship

Shortly after the shocking news, a photo of Perry and a young woman in a hotel restaurant circulated online. According to an Instagram post by the TV show TMZ, the photo was taken just one day before his death. It shows him sitting at a table with the previously unknown woman and appearing to be engrossed in a conversation with her. The last photo that Matthew Perry himself posted caused great emotions among his fans.

Fans and media quickly speculated about who the woman in the picture was. But despite the public attention, she initially did not speak out publicly. A variety of speculations arose on social media, suggesting, among other things, a relationship between the woman and Perry. Some users even suspected alcoholic drinks in front of him and his companions due to his former alcoholism.

“Didn’t want to talk about it”: Girlfriend speaks out after speculation about Matthew Perry

Perry’s companion – namely Athenna Crosby – took this as an opportunity to ultimately face the public. She posted a statement on Instagram around four days after the actor’s death. “I didn’t really want to talk about it,” Crosby begins her post. “But what I can say is that I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally.”

Although she was “devastated” by the news of the death, she thought it would be “irreverent” to show her grief in public “because the attention should not be drawn to me, but rather to him.” The 25-year-old also explains: “He was also an extremely private person, and I always respected that in our friendship.” Crosby then dispels the rumors of a possible relationship: “We were friends and I was one of the last people to talk to him and see him before he died.”

“Please stop speculating”: Matthew Perry’s girlfriend defends herself against internet theories after death

Nevertheless, speculation about the unknown woman in the photo did not subside. That’s why she addressed her followers on Instagram again: “I never wanted to talk about it, but after I was recognized, that was me last Friday with him.” She then appealed to the public: “Please stop speculating about his death and understand that this man was on the way to a comeback and he really deserved more time on this earth.”