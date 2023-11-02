Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick, Teresa Toth

Actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54 – now the woman who was last seen with him in public is speaking out. © imago / instagram / Athenna Crosby

After Matthew Perry’s death, there was much speculation about his last public picture that featured a woman. This has now spoken out.

Los Angeles – There is great consternation. Matthew Perry, known from the series “Friends”, has died at the age of 54. The actor, who became famous for his role as “Chandler Bing,” was discovered lifeless in the bathtub at his home in Los Angeles a few days ago Los Angeles Times first reported. Perry’s fans and acquaintances were shocked about his death. Now a woman who was probably the last person to be seen with him in public spoke out – even though she didn’t actually want to talk about it.

Speculation about Perry’s last picture after the actor’s death: Unknown woman causes guesswork

Shortly after the shocking news of Perry’s death, a photo of the actor and a young lady in a hotel restaurant spread online. According to an Instagram post from television show TMZ, the picture was taken just a day before his passing. It shows Perry sitting at a table with the previously unknown lady and seemingly engrossed in a deep conversation with her. The last picture that Matthew Perry himself published triggered strong feelings among his followers.

Fans and media quickly began to speculate as to who the lady in the photo could be. Despite the attention, she initially did not comment publicly. A variety of assumptions arose on social media, suggesting, among other things, a relationship between the lady and Perry. Some users even speculated that because of his previous alcohol problem, alcoholic drinks could be in front of him and his companion.

The unknown woman commented on Perry’s death on Instagram

Due to the numerous speculations, Perry’s companion, Athenna Crosby, finally decided to present herself to the public. Four days after the actor’s death, she released a statement on Instagram. “I didn’t really want to talk about it,” Crosby begins her post. “But what I can say is that I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally.”

Although she was “devastated” by the news of his death, she felt it was “disrespectful” to publicly display her grief “because the attention should not be drawn to me, but rather to him.” In addition, the 25-year-old said: “He was also an extremely private person, I always respected that in our friendship.” Crosby then clarifies speculation about a potential relationship: “We were friends and I was one of the last people to talk to him and see him before he died.”

